Tekno Shames Black Model Over Skin Colour

Singer, Tekno, has just lost few fans over his recent actions after he publicly rejected a black model he was to use for his video shoot which is being directed by Paul Gambit.

The model who goes by the name Debee, had gotten to the location for the video shoot only for Tekno to arrive as express his displeasure over the dark skin model.

According to her, “I had the worst experience today as a dark skin model, I woke up at 4am, got to Oregun on the mainland at 8am, and waited for the director @paul_gambit whom i respect a lot. Anyways to cut the story short, after all my stress, Tekno arrived on set, it was time to shoot with him. Tekno refused to use me as the main model for his #yourlovethevideo shoot cause i’m dark skin. Later he settled for me doing the full shots so a light skin model can do the closeup shots with him. But i walked out on him and his set. Dark skin women are beautiful and precious, we don’t settle for less and we don’t get to be an option, we are the option. Black girls please love your skin and never feel bad about rejection, If a Tekno rejects you, Look up to a Wizkid, Wizkid inspires me everyday to love my skin with his videos and how much he appreciates black women.”