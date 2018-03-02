War Against Child Marriage: Kofoworola’s Akinlaja’s Movie ‘Aito’ to Premier March 4

In a continuous bid to combat child marriage in Africa, fast-rising Nollywood Actress Kofoworola Akinlaja is set to premier New movie ‘Aito’ meaning ‘Misfit’ in Lagos.

The movie which features other big guns in the Yoruba Nollywood such as Yinka Quadri, Ayo Mogaji, Toyin Adegbola, Kunle Afod, Yetunde Wunmi, and many more focuses on issues and challenges facing the girl child in Africa in areas of early marriage.

Speaking on what inspired the movie ‘Aito‘, Akinlaja disclosed that her mentor, Popular Nollywood actor and director, Kunle Afod gave her the hint on her latest movie.

“I pitched a story to my boss, Kunle Afod and he said the story won’t fly, that I should write a story on child marriage, that was when I started doing my research.” She said

“I read different stories but a story got my attention and I decided to work on that story to inform the society about the implications of child marriage”, Akinlaja added

Also Speaking on the challenges faced during the production of the movie Kofoworola Akinlaja said “The main challenge I faced was that after the whole production, some of the scenes deleted from the memory card so I had to call back my casts to reshoot those scenes, I think that’s the only major challenge I faced”.

“Apart from that, I didn’t really face much challenges because people were willing to work with me, and they understood me, the message, and the central idea of the movie”. She added.