Actress, Abimbola Ogunowo Completes Multi-million Naira Beauty Complex

Nollywood actress, Abimbola Ogunowo, has finally made her dream a reality through the grace of God has she recently unveiled her business empire.

The business empire is into beauty products and trendy outfits. The actress has not had it rosy as she almost spent her resources into ensuring that her dreams come through after nursing it for many years.

She started on a low note but she has been able to prove to her clients that she knows her job well and that has attracted several demands both locally and internationally.

“This is my building, My 2018 just started. I built my store. I made it oh my God. My dream came through. Congratulations to me and my family. I give God the Glory.. bin cooking this for long now, nd its finally here!! "EXTREMELY" GRATEFUL is an understatement and to my Clients all over d world I SAY thank u y'all for making dis happen,” she wrote.