Late Actress Moji Olaiya Celebrated by Actors on her Posthumous Birthday
Nollywood actors and friends of late Moji Olaiya have taken to social media to celebrate her posthumous birthday to show that she remains in their heart even in death.
The late actress was a great woman before her death and her colleagues still think about her and remember her that even in death, they celebrate her birthday.
As she is celebrated in absential, may her soul continue to rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.