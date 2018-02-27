Congratulations to the newest couple in the movie industry, Vincent Opurum and Mercy Aminu who wedded last weekend.
Congratulations to the Latest Couple in Town
It is a thing of joy that a man will come together with a woman to become one and reproduce. This couple are very happy and have appreciated all who took time to be present at their wedding ceremony.
Vincent must be a very lucky man to have such a damsel say yes to him without hesitation and we pray that the Almighty God will help them remain best friends forever.