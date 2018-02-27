modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Couples/Break-ups

Congratulations to the Latest Couple in Town

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana

Congratulations to the newest couple in the movie industry, Vincent Opurum and Mercy Aminu who wedded last weekend.

It is a thing of joy that a man will come together with a woman to become one and reproduce. This couple are very happy and have appreciated all who took time to be present at their wedding ceremony.

Vincent must be a very lucky man to have such a damsel say yes to him without hesitation and we pray that the Almighty God will help them remain best friends forever.

227201852748 vincent 1

227201852752 vincent 2

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

body-container-line