Happy Birthday to an Angel, Onyiialexx

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Pretty Nollywood actress, Onyiialexx is advancing in age as she is a year older today and she could not hide her joy as she took to dancing to express it.

She is grateful to God for loving her unconditionally and for his patience.

Friends and family have deemed it fit to celebrate her on this her special day and also make it a memorable one for her, wishing her a happy birthday filled with God’s love and abundant blessing.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

