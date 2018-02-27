modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
7 hours ago | Celebrities Birthday

Hurray! Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates Birthday in Style

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Hurray! Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates Birthday in Style

Yoruba Actor, Adeniyi Johnson is grateful to God for making him see yet another day of joy and celebration.

Another 365 days has gone and he is a year older today to the glory of God and his family, friends and colleagues have taken out time to celebrate him on his special day.

The actor in his gorgeous outfit is very grateful to God as he celebrates his birthday today. Wishing him long life and prosperity in all his endeavours in life.

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

body-container-line