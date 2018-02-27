Eucharia Anunobi Graduates From the Redeemers School of Disciples

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi who decided to take up a course in the Redeemers School of Disciples has graduated.

The course which saw her through the period of mourning her late son has been concluded to the glory of God.

Sharing photos of this success, she wrote, “Don't wait anymore , Procrastination is the tool the devil uses to hinder people . Your generation needs yout input and you can do it better by getting more informed via education . Remember God said : my people perish because of lack of knowledge .

Beloved ones, join me and celebrate JESUS CHRIST , who saw me through the completion of the Redeemers School of Disciples course 2017 / 2018 session .

The devil wanted to stop me from finishing , for my son died while I still had four subjects / papers to sit for , but thanks to God who had promised that in these things am more than a conqueror ( Romans 8 : 37 ) .

I graduated with 900 (nine hundred ) other disciples last Sunday 25th February 2018 .

Please help me hala : JESUS NA YOU BE OGA , JESUS NA YOU BE OGA ,ALL OTHER gods NA SO YEYE , EVERY OTHER god NA SO SO YEYE."