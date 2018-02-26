modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
4 hours ago | Celebrities Birthday

Ayo Olaiya Thanks God as he Advances in Age Today

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Ayo Olaiya Thanks God as he Advances in Age Today

Popular Yoruba actor, Ayo Olaiya is a year older today and cannot hide his joy as he thanks God for being gracious and excellent.

It is a celebration that takes place once in a year and his friends and colleagues have shown him love by wishing him a happy birthday and also praying for him, wishing him well in life and most especially his career.

“I'm a year holder today, I praise you my lord, I glorify your name because you are gracious and excellent. Modupe Oluwa,” he said.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

body-container-line