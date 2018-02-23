modernghana logo

12 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Sandra Achums Shows off 3mo0nths Old Son

Nollywood actress, Sandra Achums, is still basking in euphoria after God blessed her with another baby boy in November.

Since getting married, the actress has been missing in action as she had to focus on raising her family as she also focuses on other businesses.

She has since relocated to Germany where her hubby is based and the whole family are doing very well.

It’s already three months and her little man, Ryan, is all grown soon to disturb her by scattering things and running around the house and she could not hide her joy but to show off how God has been nice to her.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

