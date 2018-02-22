Singer, Terry G Living Large as Water Business Continues to Boom

When a man is doing fine, one is left with no choice but to appreciate God’s hand upon his life just the way singer, Terry G, has been blessed.

Terry G is not just known for his music but for some attitudinal controversies that has trailed his career but that has not stopped him from forging ahead.

The singer is really doing well for himself both music wise and business wise. He is one smart singer that has indeed invested his money wisely and can’t go broke.

Investing his money wisely has helped him send his son abroad to study and also have something to fall back on as his sachet water business is booming seriously in the fagba, Isahaga area of Lagos state.