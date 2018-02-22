Actress, Fadekemi Momoh Looking Sharp, Sexy After Child Birth

modernghana logo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Pretty South African base Nollywood actress, Fadekemi Momoh, is already up and doing fine just few weeks after child delivery.

The actress and the baby are doing very well as she is hitting on the delete button of her phone to remove fake friends who might have stabbed her one way or the other.

The nine months journey seems to have held her down so hard and after dropping the cute dude, she immediately activated her sexy mode.

Unlike some ladies who would have been tying wrappers round their waist, the actress activated her jean outfit straight up to keep looking cute.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
