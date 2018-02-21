Nigerian US based singer, Perfecta Ekpo, is silently making Nigerians proud abroad as she continues to promote her songs both within and outside the country.
Singer, Perfecta Ekpo Teams up With Skales on ‘Sweat’
The singer has so far tried at ensuring that she works with more Nigerian singers which has been very useful to her career.
She has worked with singer, Timaya and now she has just completed her new single with singer, Skales which she titled ‘Sweat.’