modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Celebrity

Mo Abudu Celebrates her Mother for her Unconditional Love

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Mo Abudu Celebrates her Mother for her Unconditional Love

Popular talk show hostess and TV producer, Mo Abudu has taken time out to celebrate her mother.

Any responsible child would not fail to always appreciate the good works the parents did for him/her and so, she has decided to celebrate her mother, not because it is her birthday or mother’s day, but because of her mother’s selflessness, advice, prayer and unconditional love.

In her words of appreciation, “It's not Mother's Day today and it's not my mum's birthday either, but today I celebrate my mum. Thank you mummy, for all you do for me, your prayers, your advice, your selflessness and most importantly your unconditional love. I pray God continues to keep you in good health, that he continues to shower his blessings upon you. And my mama is looking hot right? Love you mama.”

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line