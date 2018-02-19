Actress, Mosunmola Filani Oduoye Celebrates 6th Year Wedding Anniversary

These days in the entertainment industry like that of Nigeria, it is very scary for some celebs to maintain their marital homes because of their kind of job but the likes of Nollywood actress, Mosunmola Filani Oduoye, are lucky to have a strong home.

Mosunmola has been fortunate to have been blessed with a good and humble man who has stood by her for about six years now and still counting.

The actress and her hubby are currently celebrating their 6th year wedding anniversary and she could not hide how much she felt seeing how well God has protected her home for her.

Unlike others, the actress has been able to keep her marriage off social media as she only shares the good side once a while on social media and these has gone a long way in keeping third party away from her home.