Singer, Oritse Femi Enjoying his Marital Home

Singer, Oritse Femi, is enjoying his marital home that he is rarely seen in public neither does he post photos on social media the way he use to do when single.

Well, marriage is a good thing especially when you find the right woman to love and for the singer, he took his time to identify with the woman of his dreams and today he is happy in his home.

The two love birds have not stopped loving each other as the day goes by and they are gradually setting standards for themselves among their peers in the entertainment industry.