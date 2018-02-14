modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
9 hours ago | AMEBO

Gospel Singer, Prince Gozie Okeke Cheats Death After going into Coma

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Gospel Singer, Prince Gozie Okeke Cheats Death After going into Coma

Popular gospel singer and hubby to Nollywood actress, Princess Njideka Okeke, Prince Gozie Okeke, has just cheated death after he went into coma for days.

Prince Gozie has been fighting a heart disease for a while until he suddenly went into coma for several days in the hospital until God gave him another life to live.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Glorify the name of the Lord with me for saving my life from heart problem. Been in COMA for days and my Faithfull God gave me back a new life. Glory be to his holy name Amen.”

214201843404 prince gozie 2

214201843404 prince gozie 3

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

body-container-line