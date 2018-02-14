See Where Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo is Investing his Money

Handsome Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, sure knows that it is not easy to build an empire which is why he is not slowing down at becoming one of the richest man in Ghana.

The actor is doing fine in acting as he is gradually trying his hands in politics but still studying the environment and how to play the game.

Well, he has invested part of his money in Agriculture and he is all set to start reaping in no time. Part of his investment went into animal husbandry precisely Goat rearing and he is proud to share how big they have grown and ready for sale.

The truth is John is just not ready for marriage at this point because he has a whole lot on his mind and a lot to achieve which is part of the reasons he is taking his time.