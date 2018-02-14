modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Nollywood Glamour

Daring Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal Sleeps inside Coffin

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Daring Nollywood Actress, Moyo Lawal Sleeps inside Coffin

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has continued to show that she is not just into acting for the money but for the passion and she is ready to interprete any role given to her.

She is one actress that loves taking on very daring roles and she is never scared because it is a job she has signed for and ready to give in her best shot.

The actress is currently on set a new movie and she decided to share a daring part of the movie where she has to sleep in a casket.

We don’t know if she is the one that will take that part of the movie but just to have a feel of how the casket is, she decided to sit inside and take a selfie before the main ‘death’ comes in due season.

2142018101001 moyo1

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line