3 hours ago | Nollywood At Large

Actor, Mike Godson Ventures in Agriculture, Begins Export to Cote D’Ivoire

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Handsome Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, is not ready to lavish the little money he makes rom acting as he has chosen to invest wisely.

The actor has been taking his time to plan on the kind of business he can invest in and Agriculture seems to be the best option which he has already ventured into.

He is currently following the same line like Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, who is also into Agriculture and already doing fine.

Although Mike did not disclose which product he has been into but from the packaging level, he is already preparing them for export and first country of contact is Cote D’Ivoire.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
