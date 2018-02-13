modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
11 hours ago | Celebrities Birthday

Actress, Fausat Abeni Balogun turns a Year Older

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Fausat Abeni Balogun turns a Year Older

Popular Yoruba actress, Fausat Abeni Balogun, is a year older and despite her old age, she is still gracing various movie location each week.

In the usual trend of some celebs, the actress shared some nice photos showing her progress as she continues to age gracefully.

Happy birthday to her and more years to her.
“Waooooo. Am short of words. I want to say a very big thanks to you all ,my family, my friend, my fans ,all over the word ,To all my children thank you, to my grandchildren thank you, to my industry children thank you thank you I appreciate you all. And to my brothers , sisters, friends my mother and my father's in the industry and to all marketers thank you thank you all, I can't say it all Am very grateful, happy birthday to me,” she wrote.

213201815042 madam saje 2

213201815042 madam saje 3

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
Dossier: Ebony Dead In Fatal Accident
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line