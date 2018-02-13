modernghana logo

Actress, Anita Hogan Returns to Nigeria

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
For those of you who are familiar with some great talents in Nollywood, you will recall actress, Anita Hogan, who was part of the faces that graced the big screen some years back.

Marriage actually took her away as she got married to a white man and she has since been raising her kids abroad along with her happy as they sometimes go fishing and hang out with family.

The good news is that the actress has not forgotten her home as she comes home to hang out with friends just as she returned recently to the country to take part in the Access Bank Lagos Marathon along with other celebrities.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
