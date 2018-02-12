modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
9 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Actress, Uche Ogbodo Spoils her Little Girl

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Uche Ogbodo Spoils her Little Girl

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has been working very hard to maintain a strong spot in the ever buzzing Nollywood industry but she has not allowed that affect her little girl who is all grown now.

The actress has singlehandedly raised her child without the support of any man and she is happy doing that because she is proud of bringing another life into the world.

Over the weekend, the actress decided to spoil her little girl a bit as they both went shopping together while they also hang out with other kids.

There is nothing as pretty has seeing your offspring look so happy in a world built by just both of you without any man interrupting.

212201830718 uche2

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line