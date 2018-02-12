modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Calabash

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Smiling to the bank Every Week

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Smiling to the bank Every Week

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has constantly been smiling at mobile phone and that is because she keeps getting credit alert almost every week.

Since putting her energy into what she knows how to do best, which is fashion designing, she has been getting lots of calls from various clients.

She has emerged one of many actresses who has been able to invest her movie money wisely and it has been yielding good result for her.

Lizzy has not turned her back on acting and music but only took little break to position her outfit before writing new scripts.

2122018101847 lizzy 1

2122018101848 lizzy2

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line