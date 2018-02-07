modernghana logo

9 hours ago | Sightings

Nollywood Director, Onyeka Ikechi Bereaved as he Loses Mother

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood producer cum director, Onyeka Ikechi, is currently in tears as he woke up to the death of his beloved mother.

He has since been weeping on hearing the sad news with the hopes that he could turn back the hands of time on how he used to play with his mother.

In his words, “I’m very sad this morning because I just woke up and I heard I just lost my mum. I don’t know what to say but God why?”

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
