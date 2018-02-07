modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Nollywood Beauty

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Shows Hubby with he has Been Missing

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
You will agree with me that God really took time to make some quality creative designs in the body of pretty Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe.

Will there be any man that will have such woman for a wife and learn not to appreciate such beauty then there is need for a rethink though because she has got that beauty that will hold any man down indoors.

The actress has been tormenting some of her fans with her beauty and each day that passes by, she is gradually turning to ‘dull,’ leaving many with no choice but to praise God on her behalf.

Well, hope her man will see what he has been missing and have the heart of calling her up for private meeting to settle their difference and plan on how to raise another child together.

27201872911 mercy aigbe .

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
