Actress, Omotola Jalade Turns 40, Steps out in Sexy outfit

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde’s birthday seems to be the talk of the town especially this month of February as the actress turns 40 years of age.

Lots of Nigerian entertainers are February born and the actress is almost turning hers to mega party as she is all set to be hosted on her day.

The actress has been breaking the internet with her stunning beauty and sexy fashion outfits which continues to smiles on her hubby’s face knowing that he picked the right woman for a wife.

Celebrating herself, the actress wrote, “Dear Lord.... THANK YOU. I'm so grateful...You ALONE Have done this and it is Marvelous in my sight. Happy Birthday to Me. It's Only the beginning”

Happy birthday to her and all the February born.

