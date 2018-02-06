Event Compere, Denrele Edun Goes Unclad in South African Swimming Pool  

Controversial event compere, Denrele Edun, is not making headlines the way he use to make in the past and that is because he has been very busy with work with serious bank alert almost every week.

Unlike his counterpart, Bobrisky, Denrele, has been enjoying a smooth career with his hidden personality which has left many wondering his kind of person and how he has been able to remain relevant in the industry.

Well, bros Denrele does not have the time to play around as he has lots of bills to pay but that does not mean he cannot relax when the opportunity comes though.

Just recently, he travelled to South Africa, for a new show which will be coming up soon but while preparing for the show, he got special treatment as he enjoyed himself at the swimming pool.