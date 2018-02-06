modernghana logo

8 hours ago

Singer, Wizkid Shows Ladies at the Beach his 6packs

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Singer, Wizkid, is not all about the studio as he also tries to create time to relax and enjoy the good life nature has to offer.

The singer, recently got a new tattoo and not just that, he decided to also how fresh his body is as he went topless at the beach.

Of recent, the singer has been expressing his love popular fashion designer, Calvin Klein. But the singer is not looking bad though as he is enjoying the best life has to offer as he also continues to bring more generations into the world.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
