Actress, Toyin Aimakhu Slays in red outfit

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, is really enjoying her life ever since she returned to her single status and she has since been doing well for herself.

The actress has been able to let go the past and she has been enjoying every bit of her life the way it comes and yet to give her heart to any man to toil with.

Toyin has for some time now been looking stylish and she is seriously getting that groove of good fashion on track that she can be qualified as a stunner whenever she steps out.

There is no colour she steps out with does not fit and that is because she knows how to play with colours and the right outfit that goes with her skin colour and body shape.