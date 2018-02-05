Actor, Saidi Balogun Celebrates Birthday in Grand Style

Actor, Saidi Balogun is grateful to God for sparing his life and making him see the light of another new day in 2018, which happens to be his birthday.

He took to social media to say thank you to his creator as he is filled with joy being celebrated by several people who are not just friends but family as well, thanking the CEO bobo’s clothing for the wonderful dress made for him.

In appreciation, he said ‘Baba God i will for ever say,"THANK YOU" Father lord i thank you, may we all for ever always smilie and dance to success. Thanks BoBo's clothing