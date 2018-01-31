Actress, Mercy Aigbe Wishes to Have Twins when Pregnant

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is already blessed with two kids and she is still open to child birth when the right time comes but for now, she is not rushing.

The actress might not have been in good terms with her hubby, Lanre Gentry, but she is ready to give love another chance when she makes up her mind though.

Mercy has always been a lover of children and she is ever ready to ensure that any child she brings into the world enjoys life to the fullest because she has seen a lot and she is not ready to allow her children suffer.

She shared picture of cute twins recently and prayed that God blesses her with set of twins that is when she is ready.