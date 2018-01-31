Singer, Timi Dakolo Plays with wife as Kids Fall to Sleep

Singer, Timi Dakolo with his pretty wife, Busola, are one happy couple people need to emulate their love life from as they understand what true love is all about.

The two love birds are very hardworking but they know when to create time for their job, kids and themselves for midnight prayers.

Aside just their love life, Timi has always won the heart of his wife by helping out in doing things at home and that has helped kept his woman looking young by the day.

The two lovers were all cozy after having a nice time together while the kids were are asleep but what can one do than just accept them like that because they have built a very strong bond that cannot be broken.