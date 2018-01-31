Singer, Skibii Wears the Wrong Size of Shoe to the Office

Singer, Skibii, is stylishly trending after stepping up in a lovely outfit but something went wrong along the line which almost ruined the whole fashion.

The singer who is known for always being casual with his fashion decided to prove that he can also look good on corporate outfits and decided to prove it to his fans by stepping out in a nice long-sleeve top and a pant but with the wrong size of shoe.

Skibii wore a very long shoe which shows that his feet is not even long to the end of the shoe and this has gotten his fans talking and laughing at his outfit.

iamcookie_soft: I heard u can know d size of man's dick by d size of his foot @skiibii is that really ur foot in d shoe? Just asking

lilmo6ixx: Ur swag dope no b lie footsteps bro

iam_markpapi: bros wic kind shoe be dis

[email protected]: lols shoe made by snake in d monkey shadow

bishopkalliper: Boy this ur shoe long oo lol

[email protected]: i think say na only me see d shoe ni ooooooooo

charleykd52: I day fear the shoe like this

