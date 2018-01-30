I Hardly Hear Myself When I Wake up…Actor, Yul Edochie

For those of you that loves handsome Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s voice, well, you just have to know that sometimes, he is not comfortable with it.

The actor recently disclosed that when he wakes up in morning and talk, he sometimes do not hear himself well because of how thick the voice is.

He explained that it takes couple of minutes before the thick voice gets cleared and returns to normal.

In his words, “My is so deep when I wake up in the morning that I hardly hear myself then it takes a while and it gets a little lighter.”