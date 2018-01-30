UNILAG denied me Admission Because I Studied Geography…Actress, Caroline Danjuma

Pretty Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma is never ready to give up on anything positive she sets her mind to achieve as she recently disclosed that she is aiming to become a barrister someday.

The actress in a live chat monitored by Nollywoodtrends, disclosed that she had some time ago made attempt at seeking for admission at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), but was denied because she denied because she had a geography background.

Caroline stressed that after she completes her current NBA course, she will be proceeding to study law, preferably international law and that she must achieve no matter the age.

In her words, "I have always wanted to be a barrister but UNILAG did not give me admission because I have a geography background. But after my NBA, I will be going for my law and will end up becoming a Barrister no matter the age and hmm, I will be studying international law.”