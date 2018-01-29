modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
10 hours ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood Actress, Ijeoma Grace Agu Releases New Sultry Pictures

Bbb Media
New Nollywood actress who has been in some of the recent best Nollywood movies released new pictures online.

The Taxi Driver actress releases the pictures as a celebration of some of her latest productions and work. Returning from a tour of the United States where Taxi Driver was showcased in major IVY LEAGUE School's such as "Columbia University" ,"Dartmouth College" and Harvard. The production of her new movie, 'LITOK (Love In a Time of Kekes), The conclusion of movies for Trybes TV and many more successes.

The talented actress said she is ready to take up bigger responsibilities in 2018.

Find pictures below:

