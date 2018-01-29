Comedian AY Calls out Wizkid, Davido to Learn from Obasanjo with Buhari

Comedian, Ayo Makun better known as Ay, sure knows how to see comic in every situation and knows how to use comic in passing home a message.

The comedian shared the picture of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo with Abdul Salam Abubakar with President Muhammadu Buhari, laughing together and likened them to singers, Wizkid and Davido

Ay stated that rather than the singers attacking each other’s albums, they should look forward to creating good music that will be appealing to the hearts of many.

“It was so good to see @davidoofficial and @wizkidayo perform together last night... Anyway, i think our artistes should not be condemning each other’s albums. They should look forward to creating better music that will make us dance. So all of you fighting yourselves..una don see now? can't wait to see @wizkidayo in @davidoofficial concert too... and why is Piro/paulo looking away? Lol,” he stated.