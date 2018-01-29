modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
12 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Celebrates Cute Daughter

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Celebrates Cute Daughter

As a first time mom, won’t you just seat back and gush over the bundle of joy and cutie you were able to bring into the world just like actress, Ajanigo Simeon Alfa.

Since welcoming her baby about two months ago, the actress has not stopped staring at her little girl who looks so much like her father.

It’s not easy having such a pretty baby and it is obvious that she just can’t take her eyes off her. Hmm, the little cutie really took after her mom and dad’s gene because they are both cute.

129201881324 ajanigo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

body-container-line