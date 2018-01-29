Singer, Tekno Steps out with Lover, Lola Rae in Matching Cap

It is no longer news that Tripple Mg signee, Tekno is in hot romance with singer, Lola Rae, as they have both been spotted together on several occasion.

Well, despite the fact that Tekno is was busy singer who is either making his own beat or writing songs, he still finds time to ensure that he gives his woman a nice treat.

The two love birds were spotted together after the singer shared a photo of them stepping out together as they had matching cap to blend with the affection they have for each other.

Tekno is cute guy though and hope he does not end up becoming a babydaddy anytime soon and maybe he is already planning to do the right thing which is settling down to be a married man? Just saying though.