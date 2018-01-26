Actress, Oge Okoye ‘Struggles’ to Regain her Shape Back

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, is all out to burn those fat she has accumulated all through the festive period as her mum really took care of her couple with the various food she consumed outside.

The actress in her usual manner decided to hit the gym and she is not taking it likely with her body as she is not just after burning of fat but also getting her shape back on track.

For some time now, the actress has been missing in action because she rarely graces lots of movie scene like time past and that is because she is being very selective on the kind of roles she now accepts.

Although, some of the works she has done are still in the post-production stage while some are gearing up to hit the cinema soon.