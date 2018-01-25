Kidney Relapse Survivor, Actor, Mezie Onyemachi Turns a Year older

Nollywood actor, Mezie Onyemachi Leonard aka Leo Mezie, is a year older and there is nothing more he can demand from God than to appreciate him for journey so far.

The actor is a living testimony considering how grace found him when he was down with kidney failure but God smiled on him as he was healed miraculously.

In his happy mood, he wrote, “Celebrate Grace of God in my life as l mark another year in Jesus name. Indeed it can only be God. Happy Birthday Mezie ONYEMACHI Leonard aka Leo Mezie.”