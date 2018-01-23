Actress, Mercy Aigbe Breaks Hubby’s Heart with raunchy photos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has not gotten it easy after she shared a set picture of fellow actor fondling with her milk factory.

Although it is a movie shoot but many of her fans see it as something bad knowing that she is a mother and her kids will be seeing some of the things she is doing.

Aside that, some of her fans feel that she shouldn’t have shared such photo on social media considering the fact that her hubby, Lanre Gentry, who has been trying to make his way intop her heart will surely feel bad about it.

The question is, must she post everything she does on social media? Asking because if you don’t post things on social media, it will avail many the opportunity of talking.