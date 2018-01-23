If I had my way, I will do Small Simple wedding…Banky W

Singer, Banky W, has come out to clear the air about his opinion on elaborate wedding as he clearly stated that he is still a fan of huge wedding.

The singer has been under blast from some quarters about his much talked and publicize wedding with many making reference to his stance on not liking big wedding.

Banky W explained that he does not owe anyone any form of explanation because the wedding day is not about them alone but about both families because it is her day.

He stressed that wedding is just for one day and if he had his way, he would have preferred his wedding to be small and simple.

According to him, “I have learnt to grow thick skin and almost always ignore the online chatter, but every once in a while, I feel the need to respond. So here are my 2 cents.”