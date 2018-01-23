Nollywood Producer, Augustine Iloh gets Brand New 2017 Rang Rover

Popular Nollywood film maker, Augustine Iloh, really stared the New Year in grand style as he got the gift of a brand new Range Rover car.

The year 2017 has been a very busy year for the producer and there was no better way of strtaing the New Year 2018 than this.

He walked into a car dealer shop where he picked his choice ride which he has been dreaming to have in a long while and thank God his dreams finally came through as he went for a brand new one.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Congratulations to me ooo my God has done it oo friends and fans. Family join me to thank God this is not a show of wealth but my God did it for me.. yesterday night a brand-new range rover 2017 was given to me in a brand new year as a gift from God. This is my year of new Vision new dream.. what a mighty God I serve I don’t know how to thank God.. if not that I slept well I wouldn't have received this car in my dream last night.. praise the Lord.”