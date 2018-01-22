modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Singer, Eldee The Don Bereaved, Loses Mother

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Singer, Eldee The Don Bereaved, Loses Mother

Singer cum businessman, Eldee The Don, is currently bereaved as he has just lost his mother who passed on some days back.

The singer has been on a low key for a while but was able to brace up as a man to announce the demise of his mother.

Friends and family have continued to pour in their condolence messages as he continues to make plans for her burial.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

body-container-line