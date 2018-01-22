Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Disappoints Fans over Marriage Proposal

Handsome Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, recently gave many what to discuss about after he shared a picture of a lady with engagement ring and captioned it “she said yes.”

Many fans and other platforms had fell for it including some celebrities as they took to his page congratulating him as he finally finds love but not many knew that it was all a stunt.

John is a very busy fellow and for now, marriage is not on his mind as he is busy with his agricultural practice and other businesses he is trying to build.

It will be interesting to note that the actual person who is preparing to settle down is actor, Frederick Nuamah, as he was the one that proposed to his love about 5000 feet in the air.