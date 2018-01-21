modernghana logo

Actor, Yul Edochie Reveals Woman who has been Praying for him

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Wow, ever wonder where Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, got his gentleness from, well, think no further because he got it from his mother.

Many have had the opportunity of watching Yul with his legendary father, Pete Edochie entertain fans but the actor’s mother is one who loves having her privacy.

She understands the use of social media but she prefers to stay on her quiet lane while her hubby and son continue to make her proud as they build the family empire.

Yul’s pretty mum was recently at her son’s place where she had come to spend some time with her grandchildren and the actor decided to show the world the woman who has been giving him strong backing in all that he does especially with prayers.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

