Stop parading yourself a Gospel Artiste, Gloria Doyle tells Nikki Laoye

Sensational Gospel Singer-Songwriter, Gloria Doyle known as YeyeGospel (Mother of Gospel) who just released another Single Titled:- "PRAY", calls out Nikki laoye In a new chat.

She said, "Nikki laoye should stop parading herself as a Gospel Artiste, she is nothing more than a hip-hop contemporary artiste. Does she even know what it means to be a Gospel Music Minister or have the criteria? because a true gospel singer is a minister of the word, purpose and will of God. For example, can she present the song she featured Banky W in a crusade, revivals, praying group or minister conference? Capital NO!!! It's high time we define what we are doing as Gospel Ministers. Well...in her bid for quest, fame and acceptance, I wish her well".

Speaking further on her new released single PRAY, Gloria Said, "I really appreciate everyone for the likes, support and wonderful comment on my song "PRAY". God will continue to bless you for showing some love, no matter what you are going through, as long as you can open your mouth, PRAY!!! I am encouraging everyone to Pray for yourself, your family and country Nigeria. God still hears and still performs"