Big Brother Naija star, Bisola turns another year today, Sunday, January 21st and is marking the occasion with the release of a set of beautiful photos. The...
Bisola releases beautiful photos to mark birthday
Big Brother Naija star, Bisola turns another year today, Sunday, January 21st and is marking the occasion with the release of a set of beautiful photos.
The singer, actress and event host rocks some diva looks in the amazing photos.
MUA: @makeupbyashabee
Photography: @aysugarr
Styling: kie_kie__